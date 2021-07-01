Sip • Savor • Shop • NC coming to Greensboro Coliseum Complex Sept. 25

[Logo, company name Description automatically generated]



Sip • Savor • Shop • NC

Celebrating the best products from every corner of the state

An afternoon of shopping and tasting the best in NC Wines, savory foods, and sweets.

Greensboro, N.C.- Sip • Savor • Shop • NC comes to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s Special Events Center on Saturday, September 25, 2021. An exciting one-day-only event, Sip • Savor • Shop • NC will showcase products from virtually every corner of the state, helping local and regional businesses thrive and recover from the past year’s challenges.

There will be dozens of beverages to sample, including a variety of North Carolina wines and distilled products as well as a wide assortment of delectable treats and one-of-a-kind shopping from an incredible array of talented artisans. It will be some of the year’s most talked-about and unique shopping – with a portion of proceeds supporting local independent businesses as well as our nonprofit beneficiary, Project HALO (Helping Animals Live On) a NO-KILL animal rescue and sanctuary, based in the Carolinas.

Tickets are on sale now for both sessions (1 p.m. – 4 p.m.) and (5 p.m.- 8 p.m.) and can be purchased at the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office or online at TicketMaster.com<www.ticketmaster.com/artist/2015139?venueId=369330>. Early bird tickets are on sale now for $30 for a limited time ($15 for designated drivers) plus service fees.

For additional information please visit www.southernvineproductions.com/

About Southern Vine Productions LLC

Southern Vine Productions, LLC is an event management, promotions, and marketing company with over 20 years of experience in producing and promoting corporate events, festivals and tradeshows, Southern Vine Productions specializes in show production, sales, sponsorships, as well as coordination and execution of events from conception through completion.

