For Immediate Release: Nov. 15, 2018

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Simkins Elementary Qualifies for Class Size Waiver

Kindergarten class is over the state class-size limit by one student

GREENSBORO – The Guilford County Board of Education voted on Thursday to submit a request to the state for a class size waiver on behalf of Simkins Elementary. The school qualifies for the waiver because the student enrollment grew by more than 2 percent.

The school has requested a waiver for one kindergarten classroom, which is currently one student above the class size limit. All other kindergarten classrooms at the school have 23 students each.

The request must be submitted to the state before Nov. 30. Another GCS school, Jefferson Elementary, qualified for a similar waiver last year.

North Carolina General Statute 115C-301 sets a maximum class size for grades K-3. Click here<portal.gcsnc.net/districtrelations/Shared%20Documents/Media%20Relations/Media%20Sent/2018/November%202018/115C-301> to read more.

