SilverAlert-Mebane

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”
*****SILVER ALERT*****
GREENSBORO, NC (February 11, 2021) The Greensboro Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Mr. William Eugene Mebane. Mr. Mebane is a 70-year-old black male, with a bald head and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 6 inches and weighs 230 pounds. Mr. Mebane was last seen in the area of Kentwood Street, traveling on foot and wearing a red checkered jacket that has a hole in the right shoulder.
Mr. Mebane is reported to be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairment.
Anyone with information regarding Mr. Mebane is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.
