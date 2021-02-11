SilverAlert-Mebane

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336.574-4002

*****SILVER ALERT*****

GREENSBORO, NC (February 11, 2021) The Greensboro Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Mr. William Eugene Mebane. Mr. Mebane is a 70-year-old black male, with a bald head and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 6 inches and weighs 230 pounds. Mr. Mebane was last seen in the area of Kentwood Street, traveling on foot and wearing a red checkered jacket that has a hole in the right shoulder.

Mr. Mebane is reported to be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairment.



###

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Mebane is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.