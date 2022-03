UPDATE : Mr. Overton has returned home safely.

****** SILVER ALERT *****

GREENSBORO, NC (March 16, 2022) – The Greensboro Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Cory Fletcher Overton, African American male, approximately 6’0″ tall, weighing 180 pounds. Overton was last seen wearing a black knee length jacket with short sleeves, blue/gray t-shirt with “Special Olympics” graphic, blue jeans and Nike leather sneakers.

Overton is believed to be suffering from cognitive impairments.



###