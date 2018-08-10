SILVER ALERT: Russell Howard Caffrey 08/08/2018

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

*********** SILVER ALERT Greensboro NC ***********

GREENSBORO, NC (August 8, 2018) At 11:30am on 08/08/2018, Mr. Russell Howard Caffrey was reported missing from 2400 West Friendly Avenue.

Mr. Russell Howard Caffrey was last seen today, 08/08/2018, at approximately 11:30am, at 2400 West Friendly Avenue.

Mr. Russell Howard Caffrey has not returned to 2400 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC and the Greensboro Police Department is now searching for him.

Mr. Russell Howard Caffrey is described as a white male, brown eyes, 57 years of age, 5’8″, 170 pounds, and brown hair. *** Photo attached ***

Mr. Russell Howard Caffrey was last seen wearing a beige plaid shirt, khaki pants, and brown shoes.

There is no known direction of travel or destination for Mr. Russell Howard Caffrey.

Mr. Russell Howard Caffrey suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information or who has seen Mr. Russell Howard Caffrey is requested to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.

