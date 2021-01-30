Silver Alert on Peggy Campbell Rives

SILVER ALERT MISSING PERSON

GREENSBORO, NC (January 30, 2021) – The Greensboro Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Peggy Campbell Rives, white female, approximately 5’6″ and 120 lbs. with shoulder length white hair and grey eyes. Mrs. Rives will be wearing a blue puffy winter jacket and possibly carrying a medication bag. Mrs. Rives should be traveling on foot.

