Silver Alert: Mrs. Carolyn Dunn Nicholson-Sinclair

*****SILVER ALERT*****

GREENSBORO, NC (October 28, 2019) At 3:00 p.m. on 10/28/2019, Carolyn Dunn Nicholson-Sinclair was reported missing from the Greensboro area.

Mrs. Carolyn Nicholson-Sinclair is a 66 year old black female with short gray hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing dark green pants, gray shirt, black and gold bedroom shoes and a black hat.

Mrs. Nicholson-Sinclair is traveling in an unknown direction by unknown means.

Mrs. Nicholson-Sinclair suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairment, and other medical conditions.

Anyone with information or who has seen Mrs. Nicholson-Sinclair is requested to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.

