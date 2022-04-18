Silver Alert James Paul Boyd 04182022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

++ Silver Alert ++

GREENSBORO, NC (April 18, 2022) – On 04/17/2022 at 9:05 p.m. Police responded to 613 Kenneth Road in reference to a missing 82-year old male identified as James Paul Boyd. He was last seen at 7:30 p.m. on 04/17/2022.

Mr. Boyd is a white male, 5’11”, 180 pounds with blue eyes and white hair. He was last seen wearing a dark green lightweight zip up camouflage jacket, light green camo cargo pants and black loafers.

The missing person is believed to be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairment. .Anyone with information regarding Mr. Boyd’s whereabouts is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at 336.373.2287.

