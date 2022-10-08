Silver Alert Greensboro NC- Crotts ***

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Missing Person- Silver Alert

GREENSBORO, NC (October 8th, 2022) – The Greensboro Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Mr. Robert Franklin Crotts. Mr. Crotts is an 89 year old white male. He is five feet ten inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes. Mr. Crotts was last seen wearing a pink and lavender shirt, blue jeans, and shoe boots. Ms. Crotts last known location was in the area of North Elm Street and East Market Street.

Ms. Crotts was operating a red 2016 Buick Regal, with license plate NC HD7124B.

Mr. Crotts suffers from a cognitive impairment. Anyone with information regarding Mr. Crott’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

