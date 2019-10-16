Silver Alert for Miss Sherwana Morris

GREENSBORO, NC (October 16, 2019) At 8:24am on 10/16/2019, Miss Sherwana Morris was reported missing from 928 East Cone Boulevard, Apartment E, Greensboro, NC. A Silver Alert has been issued on Miss Morris.

Miss Morris has not returned to this location and the Greensboro Police Department is now searching for her.

Miss Morris is described as a black female, green eyes, black hair in long braids, 14 years of age, has orthodontic braces, 5’7″, and 236 pounds. ***Photo not attached at this time.***

Miss Morris was possibly last seen wearing a black Columbia jacket, unknown pants, shirt, and sneakers.

There is no known direction of travel or destination.

Miss Morris suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information or who has seen Miss Sherwana Morris is requested to contact the Greensboro Police Department, 336-373-2287 or 911.

