Silver Alert for Michael Ray Nicholson

*********** SILVER ALERT Greensboro NC ***********

GREENSBORO, NC (May 23, 2018) At 4:57pm on 05/23/2018, Mr. Michael Ray Nicholson was reported missing from 1203 Maple Street, Greensboro, NC.

Mr. Michael Ray Nicholson was last seen Friday, 05/11/2018 at approximately 12:00pm, at 1203 Maple Street, Greensboro, NC.

Mr. Michael Ray Nicholson has not returned to 1203 Maple Street, Greensboro, NC and the Greensboro Police Department is now searching for him.

Mr. Michael Ray Nicholson is described as a white male, brown eyes, 55 years of age, 5’9″, 140 pounds, and brown hair. *** Photo attached ***

It is unknown what Mr. Michael Ray Nicholson was wearing when last seen.

There is no known direction of travel or destination for Mr. Michael Ray Nicholson.

Mr. Michael Ray Nicholson suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information or who has seen Mr. Michael Ray Nicholson is requested to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.

[Photo of Michael Ray Nicholson 05 23 2018]

