Silver Alert for Lewis Hamilton Sonny Sexton 8-14-1952

****** SILVER ALERT *****

GREENSBORO, NC (August 05, 2021) The Greensboro Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Mr. Lewis Hamilton “Sonny” Sexton. Mr. Sexton is a 68-year-old black male with short black hair. He is described as approximately 5-foot-11-inches tall and 135 pounds. He was last seen in the area of West Meadowview Road and Vanstory Street. He was last seen wearing a short sleeve brown collared shirt and light blue jeans. Mr. Lee is reported to be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information regarding Mr.Sexton is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2222 or 911.

