Silver Alert for Hazel Staton Farmer 042021

SILVER ALERT

GREENSBORO, NC (April 13, 2021) The Greensboro Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Ms. Hazel Staton Farmer. Ms. Farmer is a 67-year-old black female. She is described as approximately 5-foot-3-inches tall and 140 pounds. She was last seen at 9:00pm on April 12, 2021 traveling on foot. She was last seen wearing black pants, black slip on shoes, white socks, green long sleeve top, carrying a brown shoulder bag.

Ms. Farmer is reported to be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information regarding Ms.Farmer is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.

