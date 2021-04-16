Silver Alert for Deven Lamont Cain

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

***************Silver Alert Greensboro NC***************

GREENSBORO, NC (April 16, 2021) At 8:00 p.m. on 04/15/2021, Mr. Deven Lamont Cain was reported missing from the Greensboro area.

Mr. Cain has not been located at this time and the Greensboro Police Department is now searching for him.

Mr. Cain is described as a black male approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Mr. Cain was last seen wearing a green and black windbreaker jacket, black joggers, black shoes with a black tank top.

There is no known mode of transportion, direction of travel or destination

Mr. Cain suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairment, and other medical conditions.

Anyone with information or who has seen Mr. Hess is requested to contact the Greensboro Police Department, 336-373-2287 or 911.

