Silver Alert for Deven Cain 2021-0531-005

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

**CORRECTED DATE**

****** SILVER ALERT *****

GREENSBORO, NC (May 31, 2021,) The Greensboro Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Deven Lamont Cain. Mr.Cain is a 18-year-old black male. He is described as approximately 5-foot-7-inches tall and 170 pounds. He was last seen at 7:00pm on May 30, 2021 operating a green mountain bike in the area around NC68 and Regional Road. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, and black shoes

Mr. Cain is reported to be suffering from cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Cain is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.