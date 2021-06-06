SILVER ALERT for Deven Cain 0621

****** SILVER ALERT *****

GREENSBORO, NC (June 6, 2021,) The Greensboro Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Deven Lamont Cain. Mr.Cain is a 18-year-old black male. He is described as approximately 5-foot-7-inches tall and 170 pounds. He was last seen at 12:12 pm on June 6, 2021 from 501 South Regional Road Room 125 Greensboro, NC 27409. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with “Dragonball-Z” character “Goku” on the front, black faded sweat-pants, and black sneakers.

Mr. Cain is reported to be suffering from cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Cain is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.

Logan Rustan

