SILVER ALERT – Cory Overton 3-16-2022

****** SILVER ALERT *****

GREENSBORO, NC (March 16, 2022) – The Greensboro Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Cory Fletcher Overton, African American male, approximately 6’0″ tall, weighing 180 pounds. Overton was last seen wearing a black knee length jacket with short sleeves, blue/gray t-shirt with “Special Olympics” graphic, blue jeans and Nike leather sneakers.

Overton is believed to be suffering from cognitive impairments.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.