Silver Alert Chauncey Nehmaih Daley 09142021

****** SILVER ALERT *****

GREENSBORO, NC (September 14, 2021 The Greensboro Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Mr. Chauncey Nehmaih Daley. Mr. Daley is a 37-year-old black male with black hair. He is described as approximately 6-foot-2-inches tall and 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white button down shirt, tie, blue blazer and tan pants. He was also carrying a blue gym bag, blue backpack and an umbrella. Mr. Daley is reported to have a medical condition that can cause cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Daley is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.

