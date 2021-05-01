Shooting Incident at Charlotte Street and North Raleigh Street 05012021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to Make Greensboro Safe for All People”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Shooting Incident at Charlotte Street and North Raleigh Street

GREENSBORO, NC (May 1, 2021) – At approximately 11:34 p.m. on 4/30/2021, officers responded to the area of Charlotte Street and North Raleigh Street in reference to a shooting victim. The victim is in a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time. There is no additional information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # #

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.