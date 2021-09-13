

Shen Yun coming to Tanger Center in January

Greensboro, N.C. – Premier classical Chinese dance and music company Shen Yun is coming to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts for two performances – Tuesday, January 4, 2022 and Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

Tickets for both performances can be purchased beginning Friday, September 13 at 10 a.m. at TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Shen Yun Performing Arts is the world’s premier classical Chinese dance and music company, established in New York in 2006. It performs classical Chinese dance, ethnic and folk dance, and story-based dance, with orchestral accompaniment and solo performers. For 5,000 years, divine culture flourished in the land of China. Through breathtaking music and dance, Shen Yun is reviving this glorious culture. Shen Yun, or 神韻, can be translated as: “The beauty of divine beings dancing.

For more information on Shen Yun, visit www.shenyun.com/

Lauren Hill

Advertising Manager

Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Greensboro, NC

www.TangerCenter.com<www.tangercenter.com/>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.