

For Immediate Release: May 8, 2019

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Seven GCS Students Named National Merit Scholars

Students selected from among 16,000 semi-finalists nationwide

Greensboro, N.C. – Today, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of 2,500 National Merit Scholarship winners, including six students from GCS. These six students join one student who received a Corporate-Sponsored National Merit Scholarship in April.

The following students were named National Merit Scholarship winners and will receive $2,500:

* Ridge Ren, Early College at Guilford, pursuing economics

* Sreya Halder, Early College at Guilford, pursuing computer science

* Sarah Weatherspoon, Early College at Guilford, pursuing academia

* Anahita Gupta, Early College at Guilford, pursuing medical research

* Franklin Wei, Northwest High, undecided

* Jayraj Jonnalagadda, Early College at Guilford, pursuing neurology.

Students were selected based on their accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies. The number of winners in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors.

In addition, Vivian Li of the Early College at Guilford received a Corporate-Sponsored Merit Scholarship from BB&T Corporation. BB&T awards are offered to the children of employees of the BB&T family. Li is among more than 1,000 winners financed by about 160 corporations nationwide and is planning to continue her studies in finance.

National Merit Scholarship winners are chosen from approximately 16,000 semi-finalists, designated based on their scores on the Preliminary SAT (PSAT) scores as juniors. Semi-finalists represent less than one percent of the nation’s high school seniors.

In June and July, an additional 4,100 college-sponsored Merit Scholars will be announced.

