For Immediate Release: June 28, 2021

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Senior A/V Technician is GCS Employee of the Month

Jason Harris supports district’s evolving technology needs

Greensboro, N.C. – Jason Harris and the audio-visual team at Guilford County Schools have always worked behind the scenes to ensure that technology was working properly. When the pandemic shut down in-person meetings, his job became even more essential to the daily function of the district, helping students, teachers and coworkers connect in a virtual environment.

Harris also played an integral role in the recent technology upgrades in the district’s board room, a project that prompted a nomination for Employee of the Month. Today, he was surprised with the news that he had won.

Jenny Brooks, who works for GCSTV, submitted the nomination, writing, “Jason has been involved and so helpful since day one of this transition. He comes to all our meetings to assist. He shows up early. He stays late. He is constantly working on solving problems that crop up. He anticipates things that could happen and manages solutions. On top of all that, he is really pleasant and professional. He takes the time to answer our questions and explain things in terms we can understand. He is very deserving of being chosen as a GCS employee of the month!”

As the July GCS employee of the month, Harris received a $50 Visa gift card courtesy of Greensboro Jaycees, which sponsors the Employee of the Month program. His photo will hang at the district’s central offices, in the technology services department and at the Greensboro Jaycees office.

