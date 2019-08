SECOND UPDATE Traffic Advisory City of Greensboro 08.01.2019

SECOND UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (July 31, 2019) The City of Greensboro is experiencing localized flooding throughout its city limits. Numerous water rescues are currently taking place. Citizens should use extreme caution in traveling throughout the city, especially in low lying areas.

The following areas have been closed to all traffic:

* Wendover Avenue at Cridland Road – OPEN

* Latham Road between Nottingham Road and Cridland Road

* I-40 Westbound before Exit 210 – right lanes are flooded – OPEN

* Eastbound West Market Street between Burgess Road and Arrow Road

* I-40 Eastbound at Lee Street – OPEN

* Eastbound Bryan Boulevard at North Holden Road – OPEN

* Wendover Avenue at US Rt. 29 – OPEN

