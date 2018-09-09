SECOND UPDATE 09/09/2018 HOMICIDE Sellers Ave.

SECOND UPDATE: HOMICIDE

GREENSBORO, NC (September 9, 2018) The victim of the shooting on the 4400 block of Sellers Avenue has been identified as Terrence Eugene Goins, black male, 28 years old, from Reidsville, NC.

UPDATE: HOMICIDE

GREENSBORO, NC (September 8, 2018) The victim of the shooting on the 4400 block of Sellers Avenue has succumbed to his injuries, therefore the aggravated assault has been upgraded to a homicide investigation.

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (September 8, 2018) – At 10:23pm on 09/08/2018, Police responded to the 4400 block of Sellers Avenue, in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival Police found one gunshot victim who was taken to a local hospital. The victim’s condition has not yet been released.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

