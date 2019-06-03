FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Season Seat Memberships on sale now for

Tanger Center’s 2020-21 Broadway Season

Raise the Curtain on Broadway’s Newest Home:

Inaugural Season Features Blockbuster Shows including

WICKED, Disney’s THE LION KING and DEAR EVAN HANSEN

GREENSBORO, N.C. – In partnership with Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management (PFM), the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts announces that season seat memberships for the 2020-21 inaugural Broadway season are on sale now.

Raising the curtain on Broadway’s newest home, the first season of Broadway at Tanger Center will feature six direct-from-New York premieres to the Triad including blockbusters WICKED, Disney’s THE LION KING and DEAR EVAN HANSEN. The inaugural season will open with BEAUTIFUL – THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL in May 2020 and include theatrical hit COME FROM AWAY. The season’s grand finale is MEAN GIRLS, the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team. Each of the six Broadway season shows will be making their premiere in the Piedmont Triad.

Broadway Season Seat Memberships start at $30 per month and are now on sale at TangerCenter.com

The inaugural 2020-21 Broadway at Tanger Center Season includes:

· BEAUTIFUL – The Carole King Musical: May 26-31, 2020

· Come From Away: September 29 – October 4, 2020

· WICKED: November 18 – December 6, 2020

· Disney’s The Lion King: March 3-14, 2021

· Dear Evan Hansen: April 6-11, 2021

· Mean Girls: May 4-9, 2021

Please note that the on-sale dates for individual tickets to each of the six shows is to be announced. Season Seat Members will have first chance to guarantee their seats to all six Broadway shows.

For show production photos and B-Roll, visit: bit.ly/20-21TangerBroadway

BEAUTIFUL – THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

May 26-31, 2020

BEAUTIFUL – The Carole King Musical tells the inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.

Featuring a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including “I Feel The Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “You’ve Got A Friend” and the title song, BEAUTIFUL has a book by and Tony® Award-nominee and Academy® Award- nominated writer Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, choreography by Josh Prince, and took home two 2014 Tony® Awards and a 2015 Grammy® Award.

COME FROM AWAY

September 29 – October 4, 2020

Broadway’s COME FROM AWAY is a Best Musical winner all across North America! This New York Times Critics’ Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Don’t miss this breathtaking new musical written by Tony® nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and helmed by this year’s Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley. Newsweek cheers, “It takes you to a place you never want to leave!”

On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

WICKED

November 18 – December 6, 2020

So much happened before Dorothy dropped in.

WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

WICKED—the untold true story of the Witches of Oz—transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story that USA Today cheers is “a complete triumph! An original musical that will make you laugh, cry, and think.”

Disney’s THE LION KING

March 3-14, 2021

Giraffes strut. Birds swoop. Gazelles leap. The entire Serengeti comes to life as never before. And as the music soars, Pride Rock slowly emerges from the mist. This is Disney’s THE LION KING, making its triumphant premiere in the Triad!

More than 95 million people around the world have experienced the awe-inspiring visual artistry, the unforgettable music, and the uniquely theatrical storytelling of this Broadway spectacular – one of the most breathtaking and beloved productions ever to grace the stage.

Winner of six Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, THE LION KING brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award®-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. THE LION KING also features the extraordinary work of Tony Award®- winning choreographer Garth Fagan and some of Broadway’s most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award®-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice.

There is simply nothing else like THE LION KING.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

April 6-11, 2021

WINNER OF SIX 2017 TONY® AWARDS INCLUDING BEST MUSICAL AND THE 2018 GRAMMY® AWARD FOR BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he’s always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. EAR EVAN HANSEN is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN has struck a remarkable chord with audiences and critics everywhere, including The Washington Post who says DEAR EVAN HANSEN is “one of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history.” The New York Times calls it “a gut-punching, breathtaking knockout of a musical.” And NBC Nightly News declares the musical “an anthem resonating on Broadway and beyond.”

DEAR EVAN HANSEN features a book by Tony Award® winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy®, Tony® and Academy Award® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

MEAN GIRLS

May 4-9, 2021

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award- winning creative team, including book writer TINA FEY (“30 Rock”), composer JEFF RICHMOND (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist NELL BENJAMIN (Legally Blonde) and director CASEY NICHOLAW (The Book of Mormon).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

New York Magazine cheers, “MEAN GIRLS delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery.” USA Today says, “We’ll let you in on a little secret, because we’re such good friends: GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!”

About Tanger Center

The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will host more than 150 events per year and will be managed by the staff of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. The Tanger Center will host a diverse variety of events including touring Broadway productions, concerts, Guilford College’s Bryan Series, Greensboro Symphony Orchestra performances, comedy shows and all types of family entertainment. The venue is scheduled to open in March 2020.

*Please visit for TangerCenter.com<www.tangercenter.com/assets/doc/Tanger-Terms-Conditions-35a69d3aa0.pdf> for Tanger Center Broadway Season Seat Membership terms and conditions

Press Contact:

Jennie Lanning, Director of Broadway Marketing

jennie.lanning@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:jennie.lanning@greensboro-nc.gov>, 336.315.8469

For show production photos and B-Roll, visit: bit.ly/20-21TangerBroadway

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Phone: (336) 373-7456

www.greensborocoliseum.com<www.greensborocoliseum.com/>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.