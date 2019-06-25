[GPAC LogoHorizontal.jpg]

FOR RELEASE: June 25, 2019

Season Member sales hit 13,000 for inaugural Broadway season at Tanger Center

(GREENSBORO, NC) – The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts announced today that it has exceeded 13,000 season seat memberships for the 2020-21 Broadway season.

Partnering with industry leaders Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management, Inc. (PFM), the Tanger Center’s inaugural season will feature six direct-from-New York premieres to the Triad including blockbusters WICKED, Disney’s THE LION KING and DEAR EVAN HANSEN. The inaugural season will open with BEAUTIFUL – THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL in May 2020 and include theatrical hit COME FROM AWAY. The season’s grand finale is MEAN GIRLS, the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team.

“To reach 13,000 season tickets sold is an extraordinary accomplishment for an inaugural Broadway season,” said Greensboro Coliseum Complex managing director Matt Brown. “The excitement surrounding this new state-of-the-art venue and the spectacular lineup of shows provided by our Broadway partners at Nederlander and PFM has resulted an incredible amount of interest from the general public.”

Following a campaign to reserve season memberships that began in the fall of 2018 and attracted over 12,000 depositors, season tickets went on sale to the general public earlier this month.

“We could not be more impressed with the success this Broadway series has already seen,” noted Lynn Singleton, President of PFM. “To reach 13,000 subscribers almost a year ahead of our opening show is remarkable. We cannot thank the Triad community enough for their continued support of the new series and we look forward to bringing you more shows in the near future!”

Broadway season seat memberships are still available.

For additional information, or to purchase memberships, please visit TangerCenter.com<www.tangercenter.com/>.

ABOUT TANGER CENTER

The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will host more than 150 events per year and be managed by the staff of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. The Tanger Center will host a diverse variety of events including touring Broadway productions, concerts, Guilford College’s Bryan Series, Greensboro Symphony Orchestra performances, comedy shows and all types of family entertainment. The venue is scheduled to open in March, 2020.

