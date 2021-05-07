[GPAC LogoHorizontal.jpg]

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Season Member sales exceed 17,000 for inaugural Broadway season at Tanger Center

(GREENSBORO, NC) – The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts announced today that it has exceeded 17,000 season seat memberships for its inaugural Broadway season.

Partnering with industry leaders Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management, Inc. (PFM), the Tanger Center’s spectacular inaugural season lineup will feature six direct-from-New York premieres to the Triad including WICKED, Disney’s THE LION KING, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, BEAUTIFUL – THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL, COME FROM AWAY and MEAN GIRLS.

“Our entire Broadway industry sees a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Lynn Singleton, PFM President, on behalf of the Broadway partnership with Nederlander and PFM. “We’re elated that the Triad community continues to support our Broadway at Tanger Center series. To have hit 17,000 Broadway subscribers is not only an accomplishment, but a sign that we’re all headed toward a better and brighter future in the coming months.”

On Tuesday, the Tanger Center announced the national tour of the Broadway phenomenon HAMILTON will make its Triad premiere April 6-24, 2022. Current Broadway Season Seat Members will have first access to purchase their same reserved season seats for HAMILTON.

“The announcement of Hamilton earlier this week has created an even bigger buzz of excitement for our inaugural season,” said Greensboro Coliseum Complex managing director Matt Brown. “We can’t wait to open our doors so the Piedmont Triad community can experience the amazing Broadway schedule that Nederlander and PFM have delivered.”

A limited number of new inaugural Broadway Season Seat Memberships are currently available. For more information visit TangerCenter.com<www.tangercenter.com/>.

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

336-373-7456

www.GreensboroColiseum.com<www.GreensboroColiseum.com>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.