FOR RELEASE: Feb. 4, 2020

Season Member sales exceed 16,000 for inaugural Broadway season at Tanger Center

(GREENSBORO, NC) – The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts announced today that it has exceeded 16,000 season seat memberships for the 2020-21 Broadway season.

Partnering with industry leaders Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management, Inc. (PFM), the Tanger Center’s inaugural season will feature six direct-from-New York premieres to the Triad including blockbusters WICKED, Disney’s THE LION KING and DEAR EVAN HANSEN. The inaugural season will open with BEAUTIFUL – THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL in May 2020 and include theatrical hit COME FROM AWAY. The season’s grand finale is MEAN GIRLS, the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team.

“To surpass 16,000 subscribers prior to our grand opening is an unprecedented accomplishment in our industry,” said Greensboro Coliseum Complex managing director Matt Brown. “We are beyond thrilled with the response to the inaugural season lineup that Nederlander and PFM have delivered.”

Broadway season seat memberships are still available. Best availability for season seat memberships remains for Wednesday and Sunday evenings.

“To have reached 16,000 Broadway season seat members in an inaugural season is extraordinary,” noted PFM President, Lynn Singleton, on behalf of the partners at PFM and Nederlander. “We are so proud that our partnership with the City of Greensboro has led to this spectacular success, and we look forward to many more seasons to come!”

ABOUT TANGER CENTER

The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will host more than 150 events per year and be managed by the staff of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. The Tanger Center will host a diverse variety of events including touring Broadway productions, concerts, Guilford College’s Bryan Series, Greensboro Symphony Orchestra performances, comedy shows and all types of family entertainment. The venue is scheduled to open in March, 2020.

*please visit for TangerCenter.com<www.tangercenter.com/assets/doc/Tanger-Terms-Conditions-35a69d3aa0.pdf> for Tanger Center Broadway Season Seat Membership terms and conditions

