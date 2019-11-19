[GPAC LogoHorizontal.jpg]

FOR RELEASE: Nov. 19, 2019

Season Member sales exceed 15,000 for inaugural Broadway season at Tanger Center

(GREENSBORO, NC) – The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts announced today that it has exceeded 15,000 season seat memberships for the 2020-21 Broadway season.

Partnering with industry leaders Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management, Inc. (PFM), the Tanger Center’s inaugural season will feature six direct-from-New York premieres to the Triad including blockbusters WICKED, Disney’s THE LION KING and DEAR EVAN HANSEN. The inaugural season will open with BEAUTIFUL – THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL in May 2020 and include theatrical hit COME FROM AWAY. The season’s grand finale is MEAN GIRLS, the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team.

“The response to the Tanger Center’s inaugural season lineup delivered by Nederlander and PFM has been phenomenal,” said Greensboro Coliseum Complex managing director Matt Brown. “To surpass 15,000 subscribers six months prior to our first Broadway show is an extraordinary accomplishment for a first-year venue.”

“Our reality has exceeded our dreams for our Broadway presentations in Greensboro and we are looking forward to a record-setting inaugural season,” noted PFM President Lynn Singleton, on behalf of the partners at PFM and Nederlander.

Broadway season seat memberships are still available. For additional information, or to purchase memberships, please visit TangerCenter.com<www.tangercenter.com/>.

ABOUT TANGER CENTER

The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will host more than 150 events per year and be managed by the staff of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. The Tanger Center will host a diverse variety of events including touring Broadway productions, concerts, Guilford College’s Bryan Series, Greensboro Symphony Orchestra performances, comedy shows and all types of family entertainment. The venue is scheduled to open in March, 2020.

