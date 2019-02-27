[GPAC LogoHorizontal.jpg]

FOR RELEASE: February 27, 2019

Season Member deposits top 9,000 for inaugural Broadway season at Tanger Center

(GREENSBORO, NC) – The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts announced today that it has exceeded 9,000 deposits for season seat memberships for the 2020-2021 Broadway season.

Partnering with industry leaders Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management, Inc. (PFM), the Tanger Center’s inaugural Broadway season will begin in the spring of 2020 and is comprised of six shows over a 14-month period, including the Broadway blockbuster WICKED.

The Tanger Center had previously announced in early February that it had eclipsed the 8,000 deposit mark. The additional five shows in the 2020-2021 Season, as well as the performance dates for all six shows, will be announced in April.

“We continue to be thrilled with the response to our Broadway season ticket marketing campaign,” said Greensboro Coliseum Complex managing director Matt Brown. “Being on pace to reach 10,000 deposits with just one show (WICKED) having been announced to date is a remarkable achievement. The excitement for the grand opening of the Tanger Center continues to build and we look forward to unveiling the full line up of spectacular shows for the inaugural season soon.”

Deposits to reserve season seat memberships for the 2020-21 Broadway season are currently being accepted at www.TangerCenter.com<www.TangerCenter.com>. Individuals who place deposits* ($100 per season seat membership) will be able select their preferred performance date/time prior to the general public on sale date and have the first opportunity to guarantee their seat for all six Broadway Series productions.

The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will host more than 150 events per year and be managed by the staff of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. The Tanger Center will host a diverse variety of events including touring Broadway productions, concerts, Guilford College’s Bryan Series, Greensboro Symphony Orchestra performances, comedy shows and all types of family entertainment. The venue is scheduled to open in March, 2020.

