FOR RELEASE: March 26, 2019

Season Member deposits top 10,000 for inaugural Broadway season at Tanger Center

Full 2020-21 season lineup to be unveiled Apr.11!

(GREENSBORO, NC) – The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts announced today that it has exceeded 10,000 deposits for season seat memberships for the 2020-21 Broadway season.

Partnering with industry leaders Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management, Inc. (PFM), the Tanger Center’s inaugural Broadway season will begin in the spring of 2020 and is comprised of six shows over a 14-month period, including the Broadway blockbuster WICKED.

The additional five shows in the 2020-21 Season, as well as the performance dates for all six shows, will be announced on April 11.

Deposits to reserve season seat memberships for the 2020-21 Broadway season are currently being accepted at TangerCenter.com<www.TangerCenter.com>. Individuals who place deposits* ($100 per season seat membership) will be able select their preferred performance date/time prior to the general public on sale date and have the first opportunity to guarantee their seat for all six Broadway Series productions.

In providing time to Broadway depositors with priority purchasing windows ahead of the public season ticket on-sale this summer, the Tanger Center will accept up to 2,000 additional deposits for a maximum of 12,000 deposits.

“With the opening of the Tanger Center approximately one year away, we could not be more pleased with the response to our Broadway season ticket marketing campaign,” said Greensboro Coliseum Complex managing director Matt Brown. “The much-anticipated announcement of the full lineup of shows on April 11 will increase interest to even greater heights and ensure our inaugural Broadway season will be a spectacular success.”

The Tanger Center had previously announced in late February that it had eclipsed the 9,000- deposit mark with the goal of reaching 10,000 deposits in advance of the announcement of the full lineup of shows for the inaugural season.

“Thanks to the people of the Triad, the Broadway deposit campaign has proven to be a huge success,” said the partners at Nederlander and PFM. “The Triad has been so supportive of the new subscription series and we look forward to the announcement of the full lineup for this amazing first season at the Tanger Center.”

ABOUT TANGER CENTER

The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will host more than 150 events per year and be managed by the staff of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. The Tanger Center will host a diverse variety of events including touring Broadway productions, concerts, Guilford College’s Bryan Series, Greensboro Symphony Orchestra performances, comedy shows and all types of family entertainment. The venue is scheduled to open in March, 2020.

