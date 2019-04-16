[GPAC LogoHorizontal.jpg]

FOR RELEASE: Apr. 16, 2019

Season Member deposits hit limit of 12,000 for inaugural Broadway season at Tanger Center

General public season ticket on sale to begin June 3

(GREENSBORO, NC) – The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts announced today that it has reached its limit of 12,000 early deposits for season seat memberships for the 2020-21 Broadway season.

To allow sufficient time for processing orders for early Broadway depositors ahead of the public on-sale on June 3, Tanger Center is no longer accepting early Broadway deposits. Broadway season seat memberships will go on sale to the general public on Monday, June 3 at 10 a.m. at TangerCenter.com<www.tangercenter.com/>.

Partnering with industry leaders Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management, Inc. (PFM), the Tanger Center’s announced the full lineup for its inaugural Broadway season on Apr. 11. The inaugural season will feature six direct-from-New York premieres to the Triad including blockbusters WICKED, Disney’s THE LION KING and DEAR EVAN HANSEN. The inaugural season will open with BEAUTIFUL – THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL in May 2020 and include theatrical hit COME FROM AWAY. The season’s grand finale is MEAN GIRLS, the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team.

“To reach our limit of 12,000 early deposits seven weeks ahead of the public on-sale date is an extraordinary accomplishment,” said Greensboro Coliseum Complex managing director Matt Brown. “Our Broadway partners at Nederlander and PFM delivered a spectacular lineup of shows and our community’s response has been nothing short of phenomenal.”

For additional information on Broadway season seat memberships, please visit TangerCenter.com<www.tangercenter.com/>.

ABOUT TANGER CENTER

The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will host more than 150 events per year and be managed by the staff of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. The Tanger Center will host a diverse variety of events including touring Broadway productions, concerts, Guilford College’s Bryan Series, Greensboro Symphony Orchestra performances, comedy shows and all types of family entertainment. The venue is scheduled to open in March, 2020.

*please visit for TangerCenter.com<www.tangercenter.com/assets/doc/Tanger-Terms-Conditions-35a69d3aa0.pdf> for Tanger Center Broadway Season Seat Membership terms and conditions

