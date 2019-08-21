For Immediate Release: August 21, 2019

School Starts Next Week

Traditional GCS schools will begin on Monday, Aug 26

Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County Schools is excited to welcome back that will be returning on Monday, August 26.

In addition to the tradition schools, three remaining CTE Signature Academies will also be opening. The academies opening are the Academy of Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering at Smith High, the Academy of Computer and Information Science at Northeast High, and the Academy of Transportation, Distribution and Logistics at Western High.

Schools have some exciting events planned for the first day and we have some remarkable employees with some incredible stories. See below.

First Day Happenings:

— Florence Elementary: Southwest High Band coming to usher students back.

— Irving Park Elementary: Men of the Move from North Carolina A&T Statue University will welcome students.

— Gillespie Park Elementary: The “Green Carpet” will be rolled out, and the North Carolina A&T State University Student Government Association will attend.

— Jones Elementary: North Carolina A&T State University Volleyball team will welcome students.

— Colfax Elementary: Hype, the High Point Rockers mascot will be on campus.

Possible “People” Stories:

— Amber Garcia’s grandmother was a teacher assistant at Alderman Elementary for years. She even has a hydrangea planted in front of the school in her memory. Amber was inspired by her grandmother, Marie Farlow, to be a teacher and will now be teaching in the same classroom her grandmother worked in for so many years.

— Kara Straite is a graduate from Dudley High and will be teaching Math at Dudley.

— Otelia Spinks will be teaching PreK at Gateway. Her mother retired from Gateway.

— Anne Cutchin has been the front office secretary at Morehead Elementary for many years but will now be teaching first grade. Cutchin says she loves her school and wanted to “do more than just manage the front office’s chaos…wants to really REACH students.”

— Kylie Spencer will be teaching kindergarten at Pleasant Garden and went there as a student!

— Curtis Richardson, Eastern High bus driver reads to children at McLeansville Elementary, talks to students about career paths, and talks to students about making good choices.

— Wanda Baker Page High bus driver has driven generations of students, is a positive role model for young ladies and assists financially with lunches, clothes, school materials for students.

Superintendent Sharon Contreras will also be visiting schools on the first day of school. Below is her schedule.

7:20 – 7:50 a.m.

Allen Jay Elementary

8:30 – 9 a.m.

Ferndale Middle

9:15 – 9:45 a.m.

High Point Central

10:30 – 11 a.m.

The Academy of Computer and Information Science at Northeast High

11:30 – 12:15 p.m.

Northeast Middle

2 – 2:30 p.m.

Stokesdale Elementary

