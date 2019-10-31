For Immediate Release: Oct. 31, 2019

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

School Social Worker is November GCS Employee of the Month

Ashley Smith serves Southeast Middle, Southeast High

Greensboro, N.C. – School social worker Ashley Smith doesn’t spend her days in a classroom, but the work she does is yielding positive results in the classrooms of Southeast Middle and Southeast High. Her ability to connect with students and families and provide assistance for their needs is helping students get to school on time and stay in school through graduation.

That’s why the Southeast High counseling team nominated her for Employee of the Month, a title she received yesterday.

Smith’s nomination, submitted by Southeast High counselor Christine Albright, reads: “Even though she is not here every day of the week, she is always available and willing to step in. She helps the counseling and administration teams to know which students have the greatest need, and she fights to make sure that what is being done is in the best interest of the child. She has those tough conversations that need to be had, but in a way that conveys care and concern for all parties involved. Her professionalism and caring heart has helped our schools to have one of the lowest dropout rates and highest graduation rates in the county. She finds ways to give the students hope and resources to overcome the personal things that are getting in their way to attend school or be successful in their academics.”

Smith received a $50 gift card to Sam’s Club, which has given nearly $9,000 to outstanding GCS employees since 2005. During the month of November, her photo will hang at the district’s central office, at Southeast High and at the Sam’s Club on Wendover Avenue.

