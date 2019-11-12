For Immediate Release: Nov. 12, 2019

School Board Renews Contract with Guilford County Health Department

Contract provides funding for five school nurses out of GCS budget

Greensboro, N.C. – The Guilford County Board of Education renewed its agreement with the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday. Under the renewed agreement, Guilford County Schools will pay $358,529, equal to the cost of salaries and benefits for five school nurses.

The health department will continue to provide 37 additional nurses for a total of 42 nurses in the district, not including those in the four public separate schools for students with disabilities, who often need additional medical care.

This gives the district a ratio of about one nurse for every three schools. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends one nurse per school.

In addition to case management and completion of health care plans of students with identified health conditions, school nurses also contribute to schools by:

* Communicable disease follow-up

* Training and supervising school staff to perform care based on health care provider orders

* Medication administration, training and monitoring

* Immunization and health assessment follow-up

* Screenings, referrals and follow-up for: vision, dental and other health concerns

* Health education classes

* Pregnancy referral/follow-up/counseling

* Serving as a liaison between home, school and community health care providers regarding status and effectiveness of student’s health care plan

* Ensuring that GCS complies with NC General Statutes as it relates to student health

* Securing resources to meet the medical needs of students by collaborating with support staff (social workers, counselors, etc.)

