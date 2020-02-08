For Immediate Release: Feb. 8, 2020

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

School Board Extends Superintendent’s Contract to 2023

Extension represents maximum allowable per state law

Greensboro, N.C. – A contract extension through June 30 of 2023 was approved by the Guilford County Board of Education today for Sharon L. Contreras, PhD, superintendent. The measure was approved by the school board during a “retreat” held at the district’s administrative offices.

“The board appreciates the superintendent’s innovative initiatives aimed at improving instruction and eliminating inequities in educational opportunities,” said Deena Hayes, chairperson. The school board completed the superintendent’s annual evaluation today.

“The partnerships formed to help move the district forward are appreciated. Fiscal management remains strong and the board and superintendent continue to focus on student safety,” continued Hayes. “The board looks forward to seeing how innovations in CTE and school staffing make positive impacts in student achievement.”

The contract extension is the maximum allowable by state law. “I am incredibly proud of our school district and the accomplishments of our students and staff,” said Contreras. “This is the first time in nearly a decade that student performance has improved in every subject in every grade level and that’s due to the hard work of everyone involved.”

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 125 schools.

