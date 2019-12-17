For Immediate Release: Dec. 17, 2019

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

School Board Approves 2019-20 GCS Budget

Budget follows state approval of specific salary increases

Greensboro, N.C. – Though the North Carolina General Assembly still hasn’t passed a final state budget, Guilford County Schools has enough pieces of the puzzle to allow it to pass a budget for fiscal year 2019-20, which began in July.

Under the approved budget, principals, assistant principals and teachers will receive salary increases as designated by the state in House Bill 377<www.ncleg.gov/Sessions/2019/Bills/House/PDF/H377v6.pdf>. These raises amount to about $3.7 million for GCS. Though the state did not mandate salary increases for classified employees, or those who are not required to hold a teaching license, GCS will allot about $1.6 million to provide raises for those staff members, who include teacher assistants, custodians, data managers, school office support staff and other non-licensed workers.

Some of those funds are a result of action taken by the Board of County Commissioners earlier this month to devote up to $800,000 to provide raises for GCS school bus drivers making less than $15 an hour. The exact dollar amount and sources for the remaining dollars are still being finalized.

School nutrition staff will receive raises out of the school nutrition fund, totaling $1 million. ACES employees will also receive raises funded by the ACES enterprise fund. Central office employees at a director level or above will not receive raises.

The final budget allocation from the county will include just more than $6.1 million for building maintenance and construction and $213 million for operations, which includes an increase of about $4 million. The district had requested an additional $10 million.

The total budget, which includes county, state and federal funds, comes to about $780 million. Of that, $708 million goes to operating expenses such as salaries, benefits and classroom materials. The state funds 61 percent of the operating budget; local money accounts for 29 percent. The district serves more than 71,000 K-12 students and an additional 7,800 students who attend charter schools.

