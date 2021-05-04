

For Immediate Release: May 4, 2021

School-Based Vaccination Clinic Scheduled for Friday, May 7

Cone Health will bring mobile clinic to Eastern High for students, staff, community

Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County Schools has partnered with Cone Health to bring COVID-19 vaccines to the eastern part of the county. On Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern High will host a mobile vaccination clinic in the school gym that is open to community members, employees and students over the age of 16.

“We are proud to partner with Cone Health on this effort,” says Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras. “We know transportation can be a barrier for some, especially in our more rural locations, so this is one way we can make it easier for our community to have access to COVID-19 vaccines and bring us closer to the end of this pandemic.”

Click here to register for the clinic<form.jotform.com/211234249163146>, or call 336-890-1188. Students under the age of 18 will need a signed permission slip, available from their schools. Eastern High students and staff will be vaccinated in a separate area from the general public. Visitors should park in the lower student parking lot near the greenhouse and enter the auxiliary gym door that is to the left of the main athletic entrance door.

