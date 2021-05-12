

For Immediate Release: May 12, 2021

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

School-Based COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics Beginning on Friday, May 14

Cone Health and the Guilford County Department of Public Health will host clinics at GCS sites

Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County Schools has partnered with Cone Health and the Guilford County Division of Public Health to bring COVID-19 vaccines into communities across Guilford County.

The first clinic will be on Friday, May 14 at Andrews High from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Other clinics will follow at the same time on May 18th, 19th and 21st at High Point Central, Southwest and Ragsdale High respectively. These four clinics will be in partnership with Cone Health and will be open to the community and students 14 years and older with parent permission. To register, families should call 336-890-1188.

On May 22nd, Andrews High will host another COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. This clinic will be in partnership with the Guilford County Division of Public Health. To register for the clinic go to www.GuilfordVaccination.com<www.GuilfordVaccination.com> or call 336-641-7944.

“We are proud to partner with Cone Health and the Guilford County Division of Public Health on this effort,” says Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras. “We know transportation can be a barrier for some, especially in our more rural locations, so this is one way we can make it easier for our community to have access to COVID-19 vaccines and bring us closer to the end of this pandemic.”

Students under the age of 18 will need a signed permission slip, available from their schools. More information for these clinics can be found here<app.peachjar.com/flyers/2073787/districts/12953> and here<app.peachjar.com/flyers/2073739/districts/12953>.

