Scheme to deceive the public could sink third attempt at GTA bus contract

GTA Board Member: “[T]his kind of leaves this out of the public eye?”

City of Greensboro Attorney: “I think that’s fine.“

GREENSBORO, NC — On August 3rd, the Greensboro Transit Authority (GTA) Board followed the recommendations of its appointed Selection Committee and voted to award a contract to operate the city’s bus system to a company called Keolis. Two previous attempts by the City of Greensboro to award a contract failed because of improprieties in the selection process.

While the City Council must ultimately approve the Keolis contract, it may not get that far. This time the process has been tainted by what are likely illegal closed meetings, including one at which GTA Board members and attorneys conspired to conceal the Board’s actions from public scrutiny, hatching a scheme they acknowledged would intentionally mislead the public.

Attorney: GTA Board violated state’s open meetings law

North Carolina state law has specific requirements for meetings of public bodies. It allows boards to go behind closed doors legally only in certain circumstances and those circumstances must be announced in public before the body adjourns to a private session. Boards may only discuss legally permitted topics in a closed session. If these requirements are violated, the consequence of having an illegal closed meeting is, according to the law, nullification of any decisions made during the closed session.

A letter to the city from J. Nathan Duggins, III of the law firm Tuggle Duggins asserts that the GTA Board held two illegal closed meetings to discuss the composition of the Selection Committee. The firm represents Transdev, a company that bid on the contract but was not chosen. Duggins asks the city to throw out GTA’s selection of Keolis and to start over again with the issuance of another request for proposals (RFP).

Last year, the first selection process awarded the contract to Transdev. That contract was rescinded when it was discovered that Transdev consultant and County Commissioner Skip Alston had contact with Greensboro Transit Authority (GTA) Board members while contract proposals were under consideration.

Later that year, Transdev was selected again during a second attempt. That contract award was rescinded too when it was discovered that one of the members of the evaluation Committee was married to a mechanic employed by Transdev.

First closed session was bad

During this year’s third attempt to choose a company to run the buses, GTA held a de facto closed session on March 27th, when it asked members attending its public meeting, specifically representatives of Transdev, to leave the meeting room. An official transcript of this portion of the meeting identifies it as “GREENSBORO TRANSIT AUTHORITY CLOSED SESSION – 3/27/18.”

As Transdev’s attorney rightly notes, the GTA Board did not abide by the legal requirement that it vote to go into closed session and did not announce, as the law requires, a legally justifiable reason for having a closed meeting. Additionally, during the closed session, the Board discussed nominations to the Selection Committee. Duggins asserts this kind of deliberation is not permitted in a closed session.

While the first closed session is problematic enough, the second was even more reprehensible because members of the GTA Board, with the acquiescence of a city attorney and an outside attorney, schemed to conceal the Board’s actions.

Second closed session: participants conspire to conceal what really happened

On June 26th, the GTA Board voted to go into closed session under the guise of having “a private discussion with the Board’s attorney Fox on the telephone.” Anthony Fox, with the firm Parker Poe, is a hired advisor to the GTA Board. City of Greensboro Assistant Attorney James Dickens was in the meeting too. The purpose of the meeting was to fix a conundrum of the GTA Board’s own making.

The Board had come to realize that the composition of its appointed Selection Committee did not conform to instructions from City Council that the Committee include, among others, an officer from the GTA Board. Cheryl McQuery is a Board member and was serving on the Selection Committee, but she was not an officer of the Board. After some discussion in the closed session, a plan was hatched to have the Secretary of the Board, Janet Wallace, who was not on the Committee, resign as Secretary so that the Board could, in turn, elect McQuery as Secretary and, thereby, bring the composition of the Selection Committee into compliance with the wishes of the city council that the Committee include an officer of the Board; in this case, Secretary.

North Carolina Open Meetings Law requires that no public body may consider the composition of the body “except in an open meeting.” Yet the GTA Board did exactly what is prohibited and considered the composition of its body behind closed doors.

Comments made during this discussion show that participants knew that they were attempting to pull the wool over the eyes of the public. And they did it with the blessings of the attorneys present.

According to a transcript of the closed meeting, then-Board Secretary Wallace wondered if by hatching their plan to replace the Secretary in closed session it leaves “out of the public eye” the real reasons for replacing the Secretary. City attorney Dickens tells her “That would be fine,” and outside counsel Fox tells her, “That’s a good way of not raising the issue.”

Board Member McQuery suggested replacing the Secretary at the end of the meeting “so that it is not tied to the fact that we all have come in here and had this discussion.”

Board Member Hampsten acknowledged the public will not know the real reason for the closed session, saying, “People might think, you know, kind of a distraction of the whole issue, but that we decided to do a change-over of officers and that’s why we had a Closed discussion,” when the real reason was to correct the composition of the Selection Committee.

Secretary Wallace then says, “Yeah. And then Candyce comes in and makes her presentation and we just keep moving on.”

And that’s exactly what happened. The Board returned to public session, the Board Chair Richard Bryson announced that Board Secretary Janet Wallace was resigning, Hampsten made a motion to accept her resignation which was unanimously approved. Wallace then nominated McQueary to the position of Secretary of the Board, and the nomination was approved by a unanimous vote.

Candyce Brown then made her presentation and the Board just kept moving on, with the public none the wiser. Until now.

Transcript

Here is an abridged transcript of the June 26, 2018 GTA Board Closes Session Meeting, edited for brevity, with meaning preserved. Emphases has been added: