

For Immediate Release: March 12, 2021

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

SAT School Day Coming for All Juniors on April 27

Exam will be given on site during school day, at no expense to students

Greensboro, N.C. – For the first time, GCS 11th grade students will have the opportunity to take the SAT exam at their home schools, and at no cost.

Guilford County Schools will cover the expense of the exam, which will be given on April 27 to any 11th grader who wishes to participate. Transportation will be provided.

Currently, all 11th graders can take the ACT during the school day at the state’s expense, because those scores are used as part of the state accountability measures<www.dpi.nc.gov/districts-schools/testing-and-school-accountability/school-accountability-and-reporting/act-reports>. The state doesn’t provide or pay for the SAT exam. Until now, students who wanted to take the SAT had to register and pay for it on their own and provide their own transportation.

“Providing this exam free of charge removes a barrier to the college application process and helps level the playing field for our students,” says Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras. “We want to give our graduates every opportunity to attend college and pursue the career paths they desire.”

High schools are offering SAT prep courses through Canvas to help students prepare for the exam.

So that the district can plan for transportation, order testing materials and ensure that social distancing is possible, students will need to register for the exam in advance using the forms below:

* English SAT School Day Registration<forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=H_vimqLeQ0yBlHYk_LuzDKCoHfvv9Y1Im91HkMv7jwpUNFdXS0JZWTcyMjJSWUxaUDNRM0RSVEpJWi4u>

* Spanish SAT School Day Registration<forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=H_vimqLeQ0yBlHYk_LuzDKCoHfvv9Y1Im91HkMv7jwpUMkZSRUlCUTYzSVBBQkk2Uk4zSFVDWE9VSi4u>

The deadline to register is April 9 at noon. The exam date, April 27, will be a remote learning day for 10th and 12th graders to maximize the classroom space needed for the exam.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and one of the 50 largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<nam05.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.gcsnc.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7C79407275dd6940ec549d08d7e890bf0b%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb30c%7C0%7C0%7C63723358…>.

