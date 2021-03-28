ROBBUS722WARRENST03282021

Greensboro Police responded to a Robbery of a businees at University Mart

722 Warren St. A black male in a blue hooded sweatshirt stated he had a gun and took an undisclosed amount of cash. No gun was seen.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

