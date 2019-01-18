robbery01182019

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (Jan 18, 2019) – At approximately 9:26pm Greensboro Police responded to 3201 E. Bessemer Avenue, the Higgins Curb Market, on a reported robbery of the business. An unidentified suspect entered the store brandishing a handgun and demanded money. The suspect was described as a black male, tall, slim build, wearing a black mask and a black hooded sweatshirt. The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the store on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

