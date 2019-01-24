Robbery of Business- Great Stops

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

Robbery of Business

GREENSBORO, NC (January 24, 2019) – Greensboro Police responded to 2410 East Market Street, Great Stops, in reference to a robbery of business.

A subject entered the business, armed with a knife, demanded money and left the store with an undisclosed amount of money. He was last seen running west on Market Street.

He is described as an African American male, between 5’9 and 5’10, between the ages of 20-30, dressed in black with a red shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword badboyz to 274637.

