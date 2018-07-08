ROBB07082018

ROBBERY OF BUSINESS

The Greensboro Police Department is working an armed robbery of the Boost Mobile store at 1101 Rotherwood road. At 5:06 PM Guilford Metro 911 received a call that a Black male armed with a black handgun had robbed the store. The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 5’5-5’6. He had a bandana on his face and was wearing a black hooded jacket and wearing jeans. He left the store on foot. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

