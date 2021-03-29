Road closed traffic crash 2400 block East Market St 03292021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002
ROAD CLOSURE – 2400 Block of East Market Street
GREENSBORO, NC (March 29, 2021) – Both directions of travel in the area around the 2400 block of east Market Street due to a traffic crash, with one injury.
The investigation is ongoing.
Motorists are advised to use caution and use alternate routes.
