Road closed traffic crash 2400 block East Market St 03292021

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

ROAD CLOSURE – 2400 Block of East Market Street

GREENSBORO, NC (March 29, 2021) – Both directions of travel in the area around the 2400 block of east Market Street due to a traffic crash, with one injury.

The investigation is ongoing.

Motorists are advised to use caution and use alternate routes.

