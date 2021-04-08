[New PR Header DHayes]

For Immediate Release: April 8, 2021

Rising Kindergarten Families Invited to Explore GPA Resources

Get RESOURCEfully Fit with GPA sessions coming up April 12 and April 14

Guilford County, NC – As part of Guilford County Schools (GCS)’ Hello Kindergarten Week, Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) is welcoming rising kindergarten families to the district with virtual sessions about the many resources available.

“Get RESOURCEfully Fit with GPA” is coming up from 12 until 1 p.m. on Monday, April 12 and again from 6 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14.

“Sending a child to kindergarten is an important milestone for parents and caregivers,” said Kimberly Funderburk, director of GPA. “We are here to support you, not only during the transition, but also throughout your child’s experience in GCS. We will help you and your family thrive!”

During the sessions, families will learn about GPA’s free digital resources, workshops, programming, how to get involved and more. Families can also get tips on kindergarten registration and receive answers to questions related to SchoolMint.

To register for one of the virtual sessions, visit bit.ly/3wC9K87. After registering, participants will receive the session link. To learn more about this workshop or other GPA offerings, visit www.gcsnc.com, email parentacademy@gcsnc.com or call 336.279.4924.

