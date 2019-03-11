[GCC_A_1] [Riding-High_Logo_Color_transparent-bg_on_light_rgb_final]

Riding High Harley-Davidson® to sponsor new entertainment space at Greensboro Coliseum

Riding High Harley-Davidson® has partnered with the Greensboro Coliseum Complex to create an exciting new entertainment space. The Riding High Harley-Davidson® Bar, located on the Greensboro Coliseum lower level concourse (Section 120), offers spectacular views of the Coliseum’s arena floor along with an immersive Harley-Davidson® themed atmosphere including some of the latest Harley-Davidson® motorcycles.

“Partnering with the Greensboro Coliseum allows us to engage with the community in an environment that promotes freedom and self-expression,” said Mark Wheelihan, owner of Riding High-Harley Davidson. “Serving the Triad for over 20 years has been an honor and we look forward to being a part of Greensboro’s future.”

Riding High Harley-Davidson® is passionate about the sport of motorcycling and the personal freedom riders receive from being behind the handlebars of a Harley-Davidson® motorcycle. While visiting the event space, visitors can pick up a ‘learn to ride’ brochure that details how they can begin their journey on two wheels.

The grand opening of the Riding High Harley-Davidson® Bar will be Friday, March 15, the opening night of two highly-anticipated Eric Church concerts. Riding High Harley-Davidson® will be onsite with motorcycles and staff to inspire the next generation of riders.

About Riding High Harley-Davidson — www.ridinghighharleydavidson.com

Harley-Davidson established its roots in the Greensboro area in 1937. Under the ownership of Mark Wheelihan, Riding High Harley-Davidson has been serving the motorcycle riding community for over 20 years. Our mission is to provide superior service to our customers in an honest, professional, and courteous way. To enhance the Harley-Davidson® motorcycling experience in our community and anywhere the adventure takes them.

About the Greensboro Coliseum Complex — www.greensborocoliseum.com<www.greensborocoliseum.com>

The Greensboro Coliseum Complex is a multi-building facility designed to serve the citizens of Greensboro and the surrounding area through a broad range of activities, including athletic events, cultural arts, concerts, theater, educational activities, fairs, exhibits, and public and private events of all kinds including conventions, convocations and trade and consumer shows. The Greensboro Coliseum Complex is one of the most actively booked facilities in the country hosting more than 1,100 events on an annual basis. With its incredible versatility, the Complex has gained worldwide acclaim from promoters, producers, event planners and patrons.

