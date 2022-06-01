[GSF_FulClr_WhtBG]

For Immediate Release

Richard Beard to lead Greensboro Sports Foundation as President & CEO

(GREENSBORO, NC) – Greensboro Sports Foundation vice chairman Richard Beard has been appointed to the organization’s newly created position of President & CEO, effective June 1, 2022.

A Greensboro-based real estate executive and developer with strong ties to economic development and sports tourism, Beard will leave his successful career with Schulman & Beard Commercial Real Estate to assume his new role.

“The Foundation is excited that Richard will be fully engaged in focusing his passion for growing sports tourism in our region,” said Mark Prince, chairman of the Greensboro Sports Foundation. “His vast experience and infectious enthusiasm will bode well for our organization in the new role of President and CEO. I look forward to working with Richard as we are now poised to ignite Greensboro Sports Foundation as a driving force in sports related economic growth for our area.”

The Greensboro Sports Foundation was created in 2018 to lead local efforts in the hosting of major sporting events held throughout the Greensboro area. Under Beard’s leadership, the Greensboro Sports Foundation will be expanding its role in sports tourism to include greater collaboration with local officials and amateur sports organizations to enhance and expand facilities, increase community awareness of sports tourism, assist in the recruiting of major amateur sports events, expand the community volunteer base and continue building Greensboro’s “Tournament Town” brand.

“My passion for everything Greensboro, coupled with the rich history Greensboro has in amateur sports, makes this truly a dream opportunity for me,” said Beard. “Greensboro has developed an incredible platform for sports tourism and has a reputation for excellence with hosting major events including ACC and NCAA Basketball Tournaments, USA Swimming meets, AAU youth sporting events, USA Figure Skating Championships and many others. Our brand of “Tournament Town” could not be more fitting and I am thrilled to take the Greensboro Sports Foundation to a more prominent level. We have a great story to tell and I am ready to let the world know.”

A Greensboro native, Beard has a long history with economic development and sports tourism beginning in 1996 as a Senior Project Manager with the Greensboro Chamber Economic Development. In 2005, Beard joined in the formation of Simpson Schulman & Beard Commercial Real Estate and led a local ownership acquisition of Rock Creek Center, the Piedmont Triad’s largest industrial park.

In addition to his current volunteer position as the Sports Foundation’s vice chairman, Beard’s extensive community and civic background includes leadership positions with the Greensboro Sports Council, Greensboro Sports Commission, War Memorial Commission and Bryan Park Golf Commission. As chairman of the Tournament Host Operating Committee since 2007, Beard has directed the efforts of more than 800 community volunteers during the hosting of elite championship sporting events.