Ricardo Montaner’s concert at LJVM postponed

RICARDO MONTANER POSTPONES MONTANER: TOUR 2020

Raleigh, NC. – After careful consideration, Nexo Entertainment regrets to announce the postponement of Ricardo Montaner’s Montaner: Tour 2020 amid COVID-19 concerns. While this decision comes at a time of global uncertainty, we take the safety and health of artists, the fans, staff and community very seriously.

New dates will be announced in the coming days and tickets for the original dates will be honored. The dates affected are as follows:

March 20, 2020 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live

March 22, 2020 Washington, DC EagleBank Arena

March 27, 2020 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

March 28, 2020 Atlanta, GA Coca Cola Roxy

March 29, 2020 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena

April 3, 2020 Hidalgo, TX Payne Arena

April 10, 2020 Reading, PA Santander Arena

April 11, 2020 Winston-Salem, NC LJVM Coliseum

April 17, 2020 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic

April 18, 2020 Coachella, CA Spotlight 29 Casino

April 19, 2020 Dallas, TX Toyota Music Factory

April 24, 2020 Houston, TX Smart Financial Center

April 25, 2020 Los Angeles, CA Microsoft Theater

Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you soon.

